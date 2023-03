ROUND ROCK — Partners Real Estate, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has arranged sale of a 5,302-square-foot retail property in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock that is leased to Mister Car Wash. Landan Dory and Jason Chtay of Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as AJH Williamsburg Ltd., in the transaction. Spencer Henderson and Jim Ceresnak from B&E CRE represented the undisclosed seller.