Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 60,680 SF Industrial Property in Pasadena, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 60,680-square-foot industrial property in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The multi-tenant facility sits on a 10.6-acre site at 3321-3411 Westside Drive. According to LoopNet Inc., the building rises two stories, was constructed in 1973 and has four drive-in doors. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of Partners represented the buyer, Grace Heritage Properties, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.