HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 9,283-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 10959 Cutten Road was built in 2004 and features 16-foot clear heights and 20 dock-high doors. Wyatt Huff and Hunter Stockard of Partners represented the buyer, M-Tech Electric LLC, in the transaction. Nick Bergmann of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.