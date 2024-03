ALLEN, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a medical office building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. According to LoopNet Inc., the building totals 5,883 square feet, was built in 2002 and renovated in 2023. Ryan McCullough and Bennett Greenbaum of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as 107 Suncreek LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.