ROCKPORT, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of Shorty’s RV Park, a 30,056-square-foot property in Rockport, located near Corpus Christi in South Texas. The property at 716 S. Doughty St. includes a single-family home. Landan Dory and Eli Buck of Partners represented the seller, private investor Wanda Walker, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.