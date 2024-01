WESLACO, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 107,560-square-foot industrial facility that sits on a 21-acre site in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 2300 Vo Tech Drive was built in 1985 and features 16-foot clear heights and 15 dock-high doors. Gustavo Torres of Partners represented the seller, the estate of Daniel E. Arnold, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.