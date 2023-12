SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of an 11,978-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 1891 Medical Parkway was built on three acres in 2010. Ryan McCullough, Connor Watson and Jackson Heazel of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as San Marcos Surgical Land LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.