HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 12,521-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 444 FM 1959 was built in 1995 and offers 103 parking spaces. Ryan McCullough, Connor Watson, Cary Latham and Wyatt Huff of Partners represented the seller, Ellington Properties LLC, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.