SAN ANTONIO — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 12,790-square-foot retail building in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2714 West Ave. was originally constructed in 1978. Landan Dory of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as HW West Ave LP, in the transaction. Roxana Tofan of Clear Integrity Group represented the undisclosed buyer.