CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of River Court Shopping Center, a 14,000-square-foot retail strip center in Corpus Christi. Tenants include First Cash Pawn, Pro Cleaners and Hu-Dat Noodle House. Gustavo Torres represented the seller, an entity doing business as KCP River Court, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.