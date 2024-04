SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 14,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. According to LoopNet Inc., the building 2121 Williams Trace Blvd was constructed on roughly two acres in 1995 and was renovated in 2007. Ryan McCullough and Davis Amanyisye of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as SNA Medical Center LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.