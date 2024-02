BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of Lost River RV Park in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Lost River RV Park spans 11 acres and features 153 sites and 47 self-storage units. Landan Dory and Cole Little of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Lost River RV LLC, in the transaction. John Manion and Tiffany Hastiecurry of California-based NAI Capital represented the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.