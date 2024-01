HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 16,000-square-foot industrial building in South Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 12311 Amelia Drive was built on three acres in 1965 and features 30-foot clear heights and two drive-in doors. Braedon Emde and Travis Land of Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as SMI Holdings LLC, in the transaction. Boomer White of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.