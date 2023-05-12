Friday, May 12, 2023
Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 25,000 SF Industrial Building in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 25,000-square-foot industrial building located in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The building, which sits on 6.7 acres at 1302 S. Cherry St., was built in 1980 and features 30-foot clear heights, according to LoopNet Inc. Wyatt Huff and Cary Latham of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Timber Trails Business Park LLC, in the lease negotiations. The duo also procured the buyer, Harbor Hill Holdings.

