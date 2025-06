GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 25,062-square-foot office building in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4101 William D. Tate Ave. was originally constructed in 2006. William Kane, Ryan McCullough, Court Powell and Connor Watson of Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.