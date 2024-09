HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 27,893-square-foot industrial building in southwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 8008 S. Sam Houston Parkway W was completed in 2023. Travis Land and Braedon Emde of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Ultra Houston Group LP, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer, as well as the sales price, were not disclosed.