HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 35,622-square-foot cold storage building located at 12634 East Freeway in Houston. The property, which was originally built in 1960 and expanded in the early 2000s, is located east of the downtown area and features 28-foot clear heights. Wyatt Huff and Hunter Stockard of Partners represented the seller, Mims Investment Inc., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.