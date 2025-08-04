Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 361,750 SF Industrial Portfolio in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling 361,750 square feet in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The buildings, which are situated on a combined 20 acres at the nexus of interstates 35 and 69, have been fully occupied by the same unnamed tenants since the mid- to late-2000s. Shaffer Braun and Marc Peeler of Partners represented the buyer, Austin-based investment firm Evergen Equity, in the off-market transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.