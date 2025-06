HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of Spring Park Village, a 43,060-square-foot shopping center in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built in 2015 and is home to tenants such as McAlister’s Deli, Adriatic Café, Spring Park Dentistry and J’s CBD + Vape Smoke Shop. Marc Peeler and Cobo Fajardo of Partners represented the buyer in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.