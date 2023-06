SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 50,000-square-foot cold storage facility located within Sugar Land Business Park on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 12501 Cardinal Meadow Drive was built in 2000. Chris Caudill of Partners and John Ferruzzo of Transwestern jointly represented the seller, Mainna Investments LP, in the transaction. Will Austin of Bridge Commercial represented the buyer, Gearment Investment LLC.