HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 64,881-square-foot industrial building that was constructed on a speculative basis in South Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 510 S. Sam Houston Parkway E sits on a 4.7-acre site and was completed last year. Travis Land and A.J. Williams of Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Chase Spence and Jeff Peltier of Colliers represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.