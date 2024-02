HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of an industrial flex building located at 3611 Gulf Freeway, just southeast of downtown Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was constructed in 1969 and renovated in 2022. Travis Land, Cole Popper and Braedon Emde of Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Zachary Green of Chodrow Realty Advisors represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.