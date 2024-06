SAN ANTONIO — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of an apartment building in San Antonio’s Oak Park/Northwood neighborhood. According to Apartments.com, Riviera Apartments totals 20 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and was built in 1965. Steve Garza and Justin Ventura of Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as SP 2118 Edgehill LLC, in the transaction. Diego Guevara of Core Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.