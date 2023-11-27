Partners Real Estate Negotiates 13,410 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas Design District

DALLAS — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 13,410-square-foot industrial lease in the Dallas Design District. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 2050-2062 Irving Blvd. was built in 1952 and renovated earlier this year. Building features include 14-foot clear heights and two drive-in bays. Hanes Chatham Jr. of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 2050 Irving Blvd., in the lease negotiations. DeAnna Green of Nydan Group represented the tenant, The Blueprint University.