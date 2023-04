HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 14,000-square-foot industrial sublease at 4555 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally constructed on 1.8 acres in 2002 and features 20-foot clear heights. Travis Land and Braedon Emde of Partners represented the sublessor, IA Manufacturing LLC, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the sublessee were not disclosed.