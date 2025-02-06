Thursday, February 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 164,640 SF Industrial Lease in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 164,640-square-foot industrial lease within Cedar Port Industrial Park in southeast Houston. The tenant, German freight and forwarding operator deugro, will occupy the entirety of the cross-dock building at 2828 FM 1405, which sits on 47 acres and features 214 doors and 1,000 trailer positions. Gray Gilbert and Chris Haro of Partners represented the landlord, Illinois-based Dayton Street Partners, in the lease negotiations. Zane Carman, also with Partners represented the tenant.

You may also like

UMC Energy Solutions Signs 25,898 SF Industrial Lease...

Corniche Capital Buys 189,631 SF Industrial Property on...

Long Island Board of Realtors Signs 24,585 SF...

Missouri’s Pro-Business Climate Is Just Right for Industrial...

Lee & Associates Report: Final Quarter 2024 Net...

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on Bowers Stadium Project...

Reports: Costco to Open New Store in New...

JLL Brokers Sale of 77,319 SF Shopping Center...

Sunon Furniture Signs 34,175 SF Industrial Lease in...