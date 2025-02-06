Partners Real Estate Negotiates 164,640 SF Industrial Lease in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 164,640-square-foot industrial lease within Cedar Port Industrial Park in southeast Houston. The tenant, German freight and forwarding operator deugro, will occupy the entirety of the cross-dock building at 2828 FM 1405, which sits on 47 acres and features 214 doors and 1,000 trailer positions. Gray Gilbert and Chris Haro of Partners represented the landlord, Illinois-based Dayton Street Partners, in the lease negotiations. Zane Carman, also with Partners represented the tenant.