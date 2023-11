HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 16,764-square-foot industrial lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3630-3668 Westchase Drive was constructed in 1981 and totals 48,148 square feet. Jon Silberman and Pierce Beyer of Partners represented the tenant, scientific equipment supplier Tecmag, in the lease negotiations. Boone Smith of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Logistics Real Estate.