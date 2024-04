SAN ANTONIO — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 23,880-square-foot office lease in northeast San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 11711 IH-35 was built in 1994, renovated in 2009 and spans 186,337 square feet. Dan Gostylo and Steve Garza of Partners represented the tenant, Workforce Solutions, a provider of job-seeking services, in the lease negotiations. Adam Lippstone of Caisson Real Estate Brokerage represented the undisclosed landlord.