SAN ANTONIO — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 30,493-square-foot industrial lease at 4441 Centergate St. in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1979 and totals 67,391 square feet. Kyle Kennan of Partners represented the tenant, HVAC contractor Texas Chiller Systems, in the lease negotiations. Colin McLellan with Llano Realty represented the landlord, an entity doing business as EDG Centergate LLC.