HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 32,596-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 14490 Wagg Way Road was originally constructed in 2014. Travis Land and Braedon Emde of Partners represented the landlord, United Equities, in the lease negotiations. Caleb Lawson of Flatrock Cos. represented the tenant, 2911 Fabrication.