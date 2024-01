SAN ANTONIO — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 44,258-square-foot office lease at City View, a 221,373-square-foot building in northwest San Antonio. The 10-story building was constructed in 1986 at the corner of Interstate 10 and Huebner Road. Lindsey Tucker of Partners represented the landlord, California-based investment KBS, in the lease negotiations. Steve Garza, also with Partners, along with Mark McGranahan of Avison Young, represented the tenant, Wells Fargo.