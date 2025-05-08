Thursday, May 8, 2025
TGS-Cedar-Port-DC2-Baytown
According to Partners, the full-building lease for TGS Cedar Port DC2 in Baytown represents the largest rail-served industrial deal to be executed thus far in the Houston area in 2025. The tenant has requested anonymity.
Partners Real Estate Negotiates 496,421 SF Industrial Lease in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 496,421-square-foot industrial lease in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. An unnamed tenant will occupy the entirety of TGS Cedar Port DC2, a rail-served distribution center located within the 15,000-acre TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park master-planned development. The building is situated on 27 acres and features 36-foot clear heights, LED warehouse lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system, oversized truck court and ample car and trailer parking. John Simons, Gray Gilbert and Chris Haro of Partners represented the landlord, TGS Cedar Port Partners LP, in the lease negotiations.

