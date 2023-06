HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 5,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 12826 Hempstead Road was built in 1979, totals 20,077 square feet and offers four dock doors and two drive-in bays. Devin Hawkins of Partners represented the tenant, Choice Botanicals Inc., in the lease negotiations. Mickey Brown of Bernell & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as RB Warehouses 290.