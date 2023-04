HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 54,000-square-foot industrial lease at 10620 Needham Road in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally built in 1978. Zane Carman and Clay Pritchett of Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the negotiations for the full-building lease. The representative of the tenant, oilfield services firm Meyer Services Co., was not disclosed.