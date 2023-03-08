REBusinessOnline

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 56,970 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate, the locally based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated a 56,970-square-foot industrial lease at 13615 S. Gessner Road in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2014 and totals 123,300 square feet. Chris Caudill of Partners represented the tenant, 2020 Exhibits, a provider of products and services for tradeshow events, in the lease negotiations. Lexie Curry represented the landlord, EQT Exeter, on an internal basis.





