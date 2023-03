Partners Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 10,200 SF Retail Property in Stephenville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 10,200-square-foot retail property in Stephenville, about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth. The property was fully leased to Family Dollar at the time of sale. Landan Dory of Partners represented the buyer, private investor Perry Lewis, in the transaction. Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller.