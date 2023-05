HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 23,100-square-foot industrial facility that sits on a 1.3-acre site within the three-building Intercontinental Crossing Business Park in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was completed in 2022 and features 28-foot clear heights. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of Partners represented the seller, TNRG Development, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.