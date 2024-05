VON ORMY, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 26-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in Von Ormy, located on the southwestern outskirts of San Antonio. The site at 14603 and 14710 Speedway Park also houses a 7,500-square-foot truck terminal building. Stan Nowak of Partners represented the buyer, a private equity firm, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed. Partners has also been retained as the property’s leasing agent.