Partners Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 37,221 SF Warehouse in Victoria, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

VICTORIA, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate, the investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated the sale of a 37,221-square-foot warehouse in Victoria, located roughly midway between Houston and Corpus Christi. Chris Caudill of Partners represented the buyer, Waste Management of Texas Inc., which also plans to occupy the facility, in the transaction. Nancy Garner of Woolson Real Estate Inc. represented the seller, Stallion Oilfield Services Ltd.