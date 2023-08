FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has negotiated the sale of an 8,000-square-foot retail property that is leased to Dollar General in the West Texas city of Fort Stockton. According to LoopNet Inc., the freestanding, single-tenant building at 1001 W. Dickinson Blvd. was originally constructed in 1994. The buyer and seller were both Houston-based investment firms that requested anonymity. Evan Altemus of Partners brokered the deal.