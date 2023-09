ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — The investment arm of Partners Real Estate has sold Triangle Center, a 58,929-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 6.1 acres in 1985 and is home to tenants such as Sherwin-Williams, Pizza Hut, Animal Care Clinic and Express Employment. Cathy Nabours and Kyle Shaffer of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Partners in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.