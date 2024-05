HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate will expand and relocate its office headquarters to a 32,286-square-foot space at San Felipe Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot building in West Houston’s Galleria District. The full-service firm currently subleases space at the nearby building at 1360 Post Oak Blvd., a deal that expires next March. Dan Boyles and Griff Bandy internally represented Partners in the lease negotiations. New York-based Sovereign Partners owns San Felipe Plaza.