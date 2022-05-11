Partnership Acquires 1.4 MSF Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Plans Redevelopment

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano totals 1.4 million square feet. The property originally opened in 2001.

PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based investment firms, Centennial and Cawley Partners, as well as New York City-based Waterfall Asset Management, has acquired the 1.4 million-square-foot Shops at Willow Bend in Plano. The new ownership plans to redevelop the property, though specific details were not disclosed. Taubman originally developed the shopping center in 2001. Tenants include Neiman Marcus, Dillard’s, Macy’s, Crate & Barrel, Vineyard Vines, H&M, Anthropologie, Equinox and Crayola Experience. California Pizza Kitchen, Wetzel’s Pretzels and Great American Cookies are among the food and beverage users. According to Chain Store Age, the seller was Syracuse-based Spinoso Real Estate Group.