Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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12224-Montague-St-Los-Angeles-CA
Located at 12224 Montague St. in North Los Angeles, the property features 113,500 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Partnership Acquires 113,500 SF Industrial Building in North Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — A partnership between Slater Harding Partners, Foundation Capital Partners and Sierra Ridge Capital has purchased an industrial building, located at 12224 Montague St. in the Pacoima submarket of North Los Angeles, for an undisclosed price. David Harding, Matt Dierckman, Greg Geraci, Billy Walk and Kevin Carroll of Colliers represented the seller, Michael Lichstein, and the buyer in the deal.

The 113,500-square-foot property features a clear height of 24 feet, 125-foot truck court, gated yard and 12 dock-high doors. The new ownership plans to implement a renovation program to enhance the building’s appearance and operational functionality.

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