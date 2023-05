DALLAS — A partnership between German investment firm MEAG and CBRE Investment Management has acquired Laurel Preston Hollow, a 159-unit apartment complex in North Dallas. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, dog park and multiple courtyards. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.