Partnership Acquires 2,000-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Sun Belt States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — A partnership between Dallas-based RREAF Holdings, North Carolina-based DLP Capital and 3650 REIT has acquired a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties totaling more than 2,000 units across various Sun Belt states. This deal marks the first tranche of a larger, three-phase acquisition that is slated to close by early November. The entire portfolio totals 21 multifamily communities and 4,000-plus units and is valued at $534 million. Taylor Bird, Andrew Brown and Jaime Slocumb of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction. Berkadia arranged Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership, which will implement a variety of capital improvements to the properties.