Partnership Acquires 200,359 SF Industrial Portfolio in West Norriton, Pennsylvania

WEST NORRITON, PA. — A partnership between Endurance Real Estate Group and Greystar-Thackeray has acquired a six-building, 200,359-square-foot industrial portfolio in West Norriton, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The properties, which were fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale, feature clear heights of 18 to 20 feet and a total of 530 parking spaces and 46 loading positions. Gerry Blinebury, Jonas Skovdal and Brendan McGeary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Alascio, Aaron Graves and T.J. Sullivan, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.