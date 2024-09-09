Monday, September 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Partnership Acquires 200,359 SF Industrial Portfolio in West Norriton, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WEST NORRITON, PA. — A partnership between Endurance Real Estate Group and Greystar-Thackeray has acquired a six-building, 200,359-square-foot industrial portfolio in West Norriton, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The properties, which were fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale, feature clear heights of 18 to 20 feet and a total of 530 parking spaces and 46 loading positions. Gerry Blinebury, Jonas Skovdal and Brendan McGeary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Alascio, Aaron Graves and T.J. Sullivan, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 44,966 SF Brookhaven Station...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $12M Sale...

Lendlease Tops Out 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project in...

Kislak Arranges Sale of 44-Unit Indian Oaks Apartments...

FTI Consulting Signs 21,910 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Partner Engineering & Science Opens 18,000 SF Office...

Easterly Government Properties Acquires 99,246 SF Facility Near...

AXIS 360 Brokers Sale of Car Wash Property...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 118-Unit EVIVA Midtown Apartments...