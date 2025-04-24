Thursday, April 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Acquires 226-Unit Apartment Complex in DeSoto, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DESOTO, TEXAS — A partnership between boutique multifamily investment firm RSN Property Group and Monday Properties, which has three East Coast offices, has acquired Ventura Landings, a 226-unit apartment complex located in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. The newly renovated property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, basketball court and onsite laundry facilities. The new ownership plans to implement additional capital improvements and has already rebranded the property as Eagle Creek Landing. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Capital Square Opens 20-Story Maeve Apartment Tower in...

Fairstead Invests $10M for Renovation of Affordable Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $7.6M Sale of Flex...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $59.5M Sale of Multifamily...

Barber Murphy Arranges 36-Acre Land Sale in Fairview...

AEW Capital Management Disposes of Machine Works Mixed-Use...

Lee & Associates Brokers $20.8M Sale of Arrow...

JLL Arranges $19M in Refinancing for 115-Unit Apartment...

IOV Acquires Equipment Maintenance Facility in Commerce City,...