Partnership Acquires 226-Unit Apartment Complex in DeSoto, Texas

DESOTO, TEXAS — A partnership between boutique multifamily investment firm RSN Property Group and Monday Properties, which has three East Coast offices, has acquired Ventura Landings, a 226-unit apartment complex located in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. The newly renovated property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, basketball court and onsite laundry facilities. The new ownership plans to implement additional capital improvements and has already rebranded the property as Eagle Creek Landing. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.