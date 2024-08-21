Partnership Acquires 235,835 SF Industrial Facility in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — A partnership between The Stro Cos., KRE Group and The Silverman Group has acquired a newly delivered, 235,835-square-foot industrial facility located at 1511 Zoo Parkway in Jacksonville. The Class A property, which features 32-foot clear heights, 53 loading docks and 69 trailer parking spaces, is situated near Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and Jacksonville International Airport, as well as I-95, I-295 and the St. Johns River.

Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate sold the facility to the partnership for an undisclosed price. Albert Fitch and Kevin Bramhall of Stro represented the buyer internally.