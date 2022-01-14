REBusinessOnline

Partnership Acquires 240,000 SF Office Building in North Dallas

The office building at 2801 N. Central Expressway in Dallas totals 240,000 square feet.

DALLAS — A partnership between Dallas-based investment firm OliveMill Holdings, Hunt Realty Investments and New York City-based Angelo Gordon has acquired a 240,000-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 18-story building at 2801 N. Central Expressway was constructed in 2015 as a build-to-suit for advertising agency The Richards Group, which still occupies the building. OliveMill will oversee management of the building. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

